Protest against Agnipath scheme

Twenty persons owing allegiance to the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were taken into preventive custody when they attempted to enter into the Railway Junction here on Saturday.

They were protesting against the ‘Agnipaths scheme, a new recruitment policy of the Centre to recruit youth to the armed forces.

As a mark of registering their protest, the agitators took out a rally and raised slogans against the BJP government in front of the Railway Junction. The police took all of them under custody when they attempted to enter the Junction. All of them were later released in the evening.