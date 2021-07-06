Protest against against move to build dam across Mekedatu

TIRUCHI

06 July 2021 18:55 IST

Members of Desiya Thenninthiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam on Tuesday staged a demonstration in protest against the move by Karnataka to build dams across the Cauvery at Mekedatu and the Markandeya.

Led by association president P. Ayyakannu, the demonstrators squatted on the road in front of the Collectorate here and raised slogans against the Karnataka government. They urged the Centre not to give permission for the construction of dam across the Cauvery and wanted the Tamil Nadu government to press for demolition of the dam across the Markandeya, which confluences with the Thennpennai in Tamil Nadu.

The demonstrators also urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct caste-based Census to provide appropriate reservation to each caste and uphold social justice in the State.

Ministers K.N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who were attending a function to distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries at the Collector’s Office, later met the agitators and assured them that the government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, would not allow construction of a dam at Mekedatu.

The demonstrators later presented a petition to the Collector and dispersed.