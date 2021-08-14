Protect waterbodies, says CJ

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Saturday called upon people to conserve water and protect water resources.

Speaking after inaugurating a family court building at Keeranur, Justice Banerjee said that the State had many resources. But water had been an issue and the people had to contribute their mite to conserve water and protect waterbodies.

Stating that the COVID-19 pandemic had taught a lesson, Justice Banerjee said that the people had to coexist with Nature and each and every citizen had to respect it. Citing the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent days, he said people should not let down their guard against COVID-19. All standard protocol and safety and precautionary measures should be followed by all.

Justice Banerjee said that the people had suffered a lot due to the impact of the pandemic. It was not just people in cities, but people in rural areas were affected. In these trying times, it was the bounden duty of the judiciary to maintain austerity for, at least two to three months, so as to conserve every rupee. It would not make any demand for the government to allot money. It was a time for the government to open its resources to support whose livelihood means has been affected.

Law Minister N. Regupathy, Judges of the Madras High Court Justices M. Govindaraj, R. Suresh Kumar, N. Sathish Kumar and S. Kannammal, Collector Kavitha Ramu, Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban and senior judicial officials participated.