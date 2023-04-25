‘Protect TASMAC employees from anti-social elements’

April 25, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Bharatiya TASMAC Employees Association (BTEA) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to protect the TASMAC employees from anti-social elements.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, BTEA general secretary T. Nagarajan alleged that the employees had become the target of anti-social elements for looting the daily collection amount and TASMAC products over the past two years.

Recently, an armed gang attacked the TASMAC employees of Thiruchuzhi Gundaru retail outlet in Virudhunagar district and decamped with the day’s collection of ₹5.37 lakhs on April 23. On the same day, an employee attached to the TASMAC retail outlet at A.Vallalapatti in Madurai district was attacked by a person as the employee refused to entertain the former’s demand of issuance of wine bottles ‘free’. The employee sustained injuries on his hands as the ‘customer’ attacked him with lethal weapons, Mr. Nagarajan added.

Regretting that attacks on TASMAC employees were becoming the order of the day, he called upon the Chief Minister to ensure their safety.