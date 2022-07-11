Prospects appear bleak for drumstick cultivators of Thiruvonam block this year too

Marketing still remains a messy affair for drumstick cultivators of Thiruvonam block in Sivaviduthi and surrounding villages.

The farmers switched over to the horticulture crop a few years ago. For years, they struggled to see through the paddy cultivation season every year though their hamlets were located in the Grand Anicut Canal-served ayacut. Hence, when officials promoted seedpod, generally known as drumstick, which is less water-intensive, they accepted it.

From day one, however, marketing of the drumsticks cultivated on a few hundred acres in Thiruvonam block remained a problem, says a farmer, Ramasamy of Sivaviduthi. Though some traders from Tiruchi procured the seedpods, the price offered was far below the expectations of the cultivators.

Despite the marketing problem, the farmers settled down for the ‘less profitable’ crop as it reduced the stress caused by non-availability of sufficient surface water for irrigation of paddy Further, customer patronage for the Thiruvonam drumsticks in local markets such as Pattukottai and Thanjavur gave them hope for a better future.

But things turned worse last year as traders from Tiruchi and local markets did not evince interest in procuring the drumsticks. Finally, they managed to dispose of their produce for a paltry amount of ₹5 to ₹6 per kg, depending on the length of the pod thanks to the intervention of the District Horticulture Department.

The gloomy marketing situation has once again threatened the drumstick cultivators this year too as there are no takers for the crop that is ready for harvest, said Ramasamy, a local office-bearer of a farmers association.