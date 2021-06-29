Prospective women entrepreneurs receive tips at seminar

Prospective women entrepreneurs were briefed on prospects for self-employment from successful entrepreneurs and government officials implementing MSME schemes during a two-day seminar here.

The seminar on ‘Entrepreneurial opportunities in MSME sector and scope in emerging technologies: challenges and prospects in COVID-19 pandemic’ organised jointly by the Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, and Women Entrepreneurs’ Association of Tamil Nadu to commemorate National MSME Day witnessed grocery shop owners, tailors, aari work designers, home bakers, cake designers and mushroom cultivators sensitising participants to the path to entrepreneurship from scratch, S.Suba, Associate Professor in the department, said.

The purpose of the seminar spanning Monday and Tuesday was to bring about economic empowerment of women in the region, N. Murugeswari, Professor, said.

Interacting with the participants on Google Meet platform, M. Dharma Selvan, Joint Director, Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) - Development Initiatives, Chennai, explained the various government schemes available under for young people.

In his lecture on ‘Schemes for First Generation Entrepreneurs and Government support during COVID-19 situation, Mr. Dharma Selvan highlighted various collatoral-free subsidy schemes and guided them on the approach to be adopted for selecting an enterprise, preparing project proposal, securing bank loan, manufacturing products and marketing them.

G. Suresh Kumar, Manager, Sieman’s, Centre of Excellence of Manufacturing, National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, dwelt on ‘MSME Opportunities on Emerging Technologies’.