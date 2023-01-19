ADVERTISEMENT

Prospective Haj applicants asked to apply for passports

January 19, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Passport Office, Tiruchi, will extend assistance for expeditious issue of passports for prospective Haj applicants, R. Anand, Passport Office, Tiruchi, has said.

The Haj Committee is expected to invite applications for Haj 2023 shortly. Only those applicants who possess machine readable valid passports will be eligible to apply. All Haj aspirants who do not possess passports are advised to apply for fresh passports and those who possess non-machine readable passport and passport which are expiring within one year may apply for reissue of passports in advance, Mr.Anand said in a press release.

Apart from reserving appointment slots, a special Haj Helpdesk will be opened at the Passport Office situated at 7th Cross, Thillai Nagar in Tiruchi, to attend requests/grievance petitions in a prompt manner. Applicants should come to the office with a copy of the acknowledgement slip/online application sheet (ARN sheet), he said.

For more details, contact the toll-free number: 1800 258 1800 or 0431- 2707203/2707404 / WhatsApp: 7598507203 or email to: rpo.trichy@mea.gov.in

