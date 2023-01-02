Prospective entreprepreneurs look for more clarity on Mini Textile Park scheme

January 02, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST

Prospective entrepreneurs in Tiruchi are understood to be looking for more clarity on the Mini Textile Park scheme as the State government is planning to establish nearly 100 such facilities across Tamil Nadu.

At the time of its launch in 2016, the scheme entailed ₹2.5 crore subsidy for development of common infrastructure such as roads and canteen. The DMK Government, after it took over, had included a provision for utilising the subsidy for plant and machinery as well. The requirement is that the parks should come up on two acres and have minimum of three units each.

What the entrepreneurs look for is a single-window system for processing the applications. An integrated approach by the Textiles Ministry, Industries Ministry and Commercial Taxes Ministry will be ideal for fructification of the scheme along intended lines, secretary of Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association S. Gopalakrishnan said.

The Textile Ministry has been reaching out to industry organisations for utilisation of the scheme. However, the Ministry is seemingly not in a position to provide hand-holding support for the new entrepreneurs to have a head-start.

Prospective entrepreneurs, for instance, are required to apply for GST number well in advance. For new entrepreneurs, in general, the priority will be in determining viability of the project and the marketing scope for the products they manufacture, Mr. Gopalakrishnan emphasised, adding that a comprehensive support-system was necessary for the Mini Textile Park scheme to take off well.