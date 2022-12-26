ADVERTISEMENT

Prospective entrepreneurs apprised of benefits inherent in mini textile park scheme

December 26, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Textiles Department has reached out to prospective entrepreneurs and investors in Tiruchi district for disseminating the benefits accruing from the Mini Textile Park scheme.

Earlier this month, potential investors were apprised about the salient features of the New Integrated Textile Policy 2019

The participants were told that the policy, focussed on southern districts, aims at maintaining the growth of the textile value chain and to promote the technical textiles.

Senior officials of the Textiles Department said 50 % subsidy or Rs.2.5 crores would be provided for establishment of every Mini Textile Park, under the types: Spinning, weaving, knitting, processing, garmenting and technical textile.

The prospective investors learnt about the other aspects of New Integrated Textile Policy 2019 that includes 10 percent capital subsidy for all new machines, provision of 25 percent (with the ceiling of Rs.10 crores) for establishment of trade facilitation centre; 10 percent capital subsidy for wider width fabric processing; five percent interest subsidy for common effluent treatment plant; 15 percent capital subsidy for the individual effluent treatment plant, and Rs.1 crore Research and Development assistance for establishment of effluent treatment plant.

