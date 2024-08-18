GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Proposed museum at Nagapattinam awaits government approval

Nagapattinam MLA J. Mohamed Shanavas says Nagapattinam’s history and monuments were comparable to those found during Keezhadi excavations

Published - August 18, 2024 07:55 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Nacchinarkkiniyan M.
Nagappatinam district is said to have important Buddhist monuments like the Sudamani Vihara. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A comprehensive proposal for the establishment of a new museum in Nagapattinam has been submitted to the State Government and is awaiting approval to proceed to the next stage. The proposed museum aims at preserving and showcasing the rich historical, cultural, and archaeological heritage of the coastal district.

The proposal outlines several key exhibits that would form the core of the museum. Among these are displays on the history of museums in Tamil Nadu, the historical antiquities of Nagapattinam, the region’s significance in maritime trade, and its role in the Independence movement. Additionally, the museum would feature a 31-foot-long whale skeleton, a gallery dedicated to the 1000th anniversary of Rajendra Chola’s victory in Kadaram, and a stone sculpture park.

Nagapattinam MLA J. Mohamed Shanavas has been a strong advocate for the museum, emphasising the importance of protecting Nagapattinam’s history, which he likened to the significance of the Keezhadi excavations. “Like Keezhadi, Nagapattinam has a deep historical connection that needs to be preserved and showcased. Many artifacts from Nagapattinam are housed in museums in Chennai and even in London and Germany”, Mr. Shanavas told The Hindu.

He pointed to the potential impact of the museum on the understanding of Buddhism in Tamil Nadu. “Establishing a museum in my constituency is not just about preserving our heritage; it’s also about rewriting the history of Buddhism in this land. With the available Buddhist monuments in Nagapattinam, this museum can play a crucial role in recreating the historical narrative of Buddhism in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Mr. Shanavas had raised this issue in the State Assembly. Following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s directive in 2022 under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalvar scheme, Mr. Shanavas included the request for a museum project in his list of 10 major pending demands in the constituency.

In response to Mr. Shanavas’s request, a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), led by Superintending Archaeologist K. Amarnath Ramakrishna, conducted a preliminary survey of the region in May 2023. The team endorsed the idea of creating a cultural heritage centre in Nagapattinam, highlighting the area’s archaeological and historical significance.

The survey showed that Nagapattinam had been an important hub since ancient times, with references to it found in the works of Ptolemy, I-tsing, and Marco Polo. The team explored several sites, uncovering artifacts from various periods, including the Pallava and colonial eras. Key findings included loose sculptures of Buddha, Dutch cemeteries, and colonial structures, all attesting to the district’s rich and diverse history.

District Collector P. Akash told The Hindu that he would facilitate discussions with ASI officials based on which he would forward the proposal to the State Government for approval.

