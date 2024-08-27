Proposed increase in toll fee receives strong opposition in Tiruchi region

The proposed increase in toll fee has drawn strong opposition from motorists, especially lorry and truck operators.

NHAI allows companies that built four-lane roads on the basis of Built Operate and Transfer (BOT) scheme along different sections of the National Highways to collect user fee from motorists. As per the ratified rates, the companies collect the fee from users under seven categories. The fee is normally revised every September 1 based on a proposal submitted by the companies. Taking into account various parameters, NHAI passes order for fee revision.

Though most toll plazas are yet to make public the proposed increase, according to sources, the fee is set to be revised at 25 toll plazas in the State from September 1. The increase in toll fee will range from about 5% to 7%. Samayapuram, Tiruchi, Ulundurpet and Vikkravandi are among the toll plazas that are set to collect the increased revision from September 1.

The proposed revision has not been received well among road users, especially lorry and truck operators. They feel that the frequent increase in toll fee will make the transport industry sick.

“As per the current fee structure, which has been in effect since September 1, 2023, we are required to pay ₹2,550 in toll fee for 10-wheel vehicles travelling from Tiruchi to Chennai. However, due to restrictions on offloading materials during the day, it is impossible for us to return within 24 hours. Consequently, we are forced to pay an additional ₹2,550 for the return journey. This is becoming increasingly burdensome for us. With further fee increases scheduled for September 1, we will again face challenges to collect transportation fee from our customers,” said R. Ravikumar, a transport operator in Tiruchi.

Taking strong exception to the proposed increase, S. Rajamani, president, Tamil Nadu Motor Transporters Federation, said that frequent increase in toll fee had severely hit the transport industry. Several truck and lorry operators had left the industry. ‘It is highly objectionable to keep increasing the toll fee when we pay life tax while purchasing vehicles and .pay road cess on every litre of diesel.”

He said the federation had urged the Centre and State governments to take steps to rationalise the toll fee. The federation was against further increase and would soon announce an agitation, demanding toll fee rationalisation.