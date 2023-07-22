Proposed ferry service from Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai receives positive response

July 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The proposed ferry service between Nagapattinam, a coastal town on the east coast of India, and Kangesanthurai in Sri Lanka is expected to boost religious tourism, commerce and trade in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu in India and Sri Lanka.

Though there were efforts to start a ferry service from Rameswaram to Talaimannar in Sri Lanka for some time, it did not materialise due to various reasons. Similarly, the proposal to introduce a ferry service from Karaikal, an enclave of the Union Territory of Puducherry, and Kangesanthurai, also failed to take off. Now the proposal has been mooted to start a ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kangesanthurai.

If the proposal become a reality, it is expected that it would boost religious tourism and trade in both countries. Since the ferry service is expected to be a cheaper mode of transport, tour operators say that it can emerge as a most preferred mode,

Budget travellers from Tamil Nadu and other places of the country can visit prominent places of worship in Colombo and down south of the island nation. Similarly, industry leaders say that pilgrims from Sri Lanka will have easy access to places of worship in Nagapattinam, Nagore, Vailankanni, Thirunallar and others. They can also visit Thanjavur and Tiruchi that boast of a number popular temples, shrines and monuments.

“It will benefit both countries on various fronts. There is a scope for boosting religious tourism along the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. It will bolster economic activities,” says S.A. Mubashir, joint secretary, Tiruchi Tourism Federation.

With the development of highways and other road infrastructural projects in the State, the tour operators said the footfall of Sri Lankan travellers could be felt in Madurai, Palani and other places, Hence, the officials of various Union and State governments should take speedy steps to identify the ferry point in Nagapattinam so as to build the required infrastructure for passenger arrival/ departure and immigration services. Mr. Mubashir added that the ferry service should be structured in such a way as to attract travellers.