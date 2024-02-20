Proposed coastal conservation initiatives likely to boost eco-tourism in Nagapattinam

February 20, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The State government’s budgetary announcement of establishing a sea turtle conservation centre at Nagapattinam and developing the Kameswaram beach to obtain internationally recognised Blue Flag certification is likely to give a big boost to eco-tourism in Nagapattinam district.

The ambitious Coastal Restoration Mission of the State government is aimed at enhancing coastal biodiversity, improving the livelihoods of coastal communities, conservation of marine resources and several other infrastructure upgradation initiatives.

As a part of the Mission, the State government has announced the development of Kameswaram Beach in Nagapattinam district to obtain the internationally recognised Blue Flag certification tag for clean beaches. Kameswaram is one of the ecologically sensitive areas of the Nagapattinam coast, where Olive Ridley turtles throng the shore to lay their eggs during the nesting season.

The Forest Department has established a hatchery at Kameswaram to facilitate the conservation of Olive Ridley turtle eggs.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese told The Hindu that getting a Blue Flag certification would be a big boost for eco-tourism in the district.

He said the district administration, in coordination with local bodies and coastal communities, would implement measures to curb plastic pollution on the shore and focus on enhancing the safety and cleanliness of the beach and conservation of flora and fauna.

Mr. Varghese said the proposed sea turtle conservation centre was crucial for Nagapattinam district as its coast remained the largest congregation of Olive Ridleys to lay their eggs in the State. The centre would also help to educate school and college students about conservation initiatives. At present, the district administration was involved in identifying suitable land for constructing the centre.

Olive Ridley turtles are protected under Schedule-I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, Appendix - I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) of Wild Fauna and Flora, and categorised as Vulnerable under the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Welcoming the announcements made in the budget related to Nagapattinam district, R.M.P. Rajendira Nattar, president of Indian National Fishermen Union, said the government should prioritise construction works such as bait arches, fish landing centres, and dredging of estuaries to benefit fishermen, whose livelihood depends on marine resources.

