ADVERTISEMENT

Proposed amendments to Waqf Act criticised

Published - August 11, 2024 06:45 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The proposed amendments to the Waqf Act would significantly weaken the original law and exclude Muslim MPs from the decision-making process, said K.M. Kader Mohideen, National President of the Indian Union Muslim League.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Mr. Mohideen said the proposed amendments could significantly weaken the original law and potentially undermine the rights of the Waqf Board. The amendments were part of an effort to diminish the Waqf Board’s authority, he charged and added the IUML planned to challenge the amendments in Supreme Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US