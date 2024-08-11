Proposed amendments to Waqf Act criticised

The proposed amendments to the Waqf Act would significantly weaken the original law and exclude Muslim MPs from the decision-making process, said K.M. Kader Mohideen, National President of the Indian Union Muslim League.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Mr. Mohideen said the proposed amendments could significantly weaken the original law and potentially undermine the rights of the Waqf Board. The amendments were part of an effort to diminish the Waqf Board’s authority, he charged and added the IUML planned to challenge the amendments in Supreme Court.