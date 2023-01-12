Proposals invited for Green Champion Award

January 12, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

Proposals have been invited from eligible applicants in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts for Green Champion Award instituted by Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forest, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Collectors of Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, in separate communications, have invited proposals from organisations, educational institutions, schools, colleges, residents’ associations, individuals, local bodies and industries in their respective districts for the award carrying prize money of ₹1 lakh.

The award is presented in recognition of exemplary contribution to environment protection. Hundred individuals or organisations would be selected every year for the Award, a press release said.

Environmental education and training, environmental awareness, environmental protection, research and scientific studies for a new innovative green products or green technology, sustainable development, solid waste management, water conservation and waterbodies protection, climate change adaptation and mitigation, emission reduction, control and recycling of plastic waste, eco-restoration, conservation measures in coastal area protection, and other eco-related projects are aspects factored in for choosing the awardee.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board selects 100 individuals or organisations every year through a District-Level Award Committee (DLAC) headed by the respective Collectors. The format to be filled up for the award is available on TNPCB website (www.tnpcb.gov.in)

For additional information, contact District Environmental Engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Nagapattinam district. Last date of submitting proposal for Green Champion award to the Collector is April 15.