Proposal to widen Karur road yet to get govt. nod

The Highways Department proposal to widen the Tiruchi-Thindukarai section of Tiruchi-Karur highway, which has become accident prone, is yet to get the government sanction.

There was expectation that the proposal to widen the 11-km long stretch would be included in the grants for the Highways Department but sources said the proposal has not been allotted funds yet.

The proposal, envisaging widening and strengthening of the stretch at an estimated cost of ₹ 73 crore was forwarded to the government last year. The department had proposed to widen the road at a cost of ₹58 crore and build a bridge across the Kudamuritti at a cost of ₹15 crore.

Significantly, the proposal was revised after Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami visited Mukkombu last year to inspect the damage to the regulator across the Kollidam when he had apparently instructed the department to widen the road and execute the plan expeditiously. Previously, the department had drawn up a plan to strengthen the road at an estimate of ₹30 crore.

The Chief Minister’s intervention had raised hope among residents along the highway stretch where a large number of colonies have sprung up in recent years. The stretch running along the banks of the Cauvery on the one side and the railway line on the other has several acute and dangerous curves. In the absence of street lights, motorists have to endure a risky drive at night.

“It is disappointing that the proposal is yet to get government sanction despite recurring accidents. We hope the Collector will intervene to get the project sanctioned. We expect the elected representatives to take up the issue,” said P. Ayyarappan, a resident of Allur, who is part of a group of residents who have been campaigning for widening the road over the past few years.

As per the information provided by the Highways Department, the Kudamuritti bridge, built in 1924, has grown weak and needs maintenance, Mr.Ayyarappan said.

Sources said the proposal may still be sanctioned under schemes such as the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme. Financial assistance may be sought from the NABARD for rebuilding the Kudumuritti bridge, an official indicated.

After the Tiruchi-Karur section was widened by the National Highways Authority of India beyond Thindukarai near Mukkombu on the outskirts of the city, the stretch between Thindukarai and Tiruchi was left with the State Highways Department for maintenance.