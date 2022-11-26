Proposal to shift Tiruchi prison under consideration, says Law Minister

November 26, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Saturday said the State government was exploring the possibility of shifting the Central Prison in Tiruchi to a new location.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a function held at Government Law College here, he said the Union Government had chosen Central Prison in Tiruchi as a protected prison. A sum of ₹100 crore had been allotted for the purpose.

The State government was evaluating options: whether to create the needed protective measures on the existing premises at Kottapattu or shift the prison to a new location. A proposal had been mooted by Tiruchi Collector for construction of a new prison on a 292-acre site.

The proposal was under consideration and no decision had been taken so far. Various factors, in particular, those pertaining to welfare of prisoners would be taken into consideration, Mr. Regupathy added.