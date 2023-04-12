Proposal to shift SAI training centre from Mayiladuthurai faces stiff opposition

April 12, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Withdrawal of recognition and a proposal to shift the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre at Rajan Thottam in Mayiladuthurai to Varanasi faces stiff opposition from the public and legislators.

SAI’s exclusive training centre for women basketball and volleyball players has been functioning at Rajan Thottam for over a decade. Recently, the recognition for the training centre was said to have been withdrawn.

A circular issued by the operations division of SAI on April 5, 2023, noted that basic infrastructure, including accommodation, in some of the training centres run by SAI was not up to expectations and needed improvement. To upgrade the facilities to the desired level, the centres would not induct new candidates, and athletes now under training and willing to shift to other centres were permitted to do so.

This move to shift the centre has received widespread opposition from legislators.

Mayiladuthurai MLA S. Raja Kumar told The Hindu that the centre was the only facility in south India for training women basketball players and had a reputation for sending players to the national basketball team. The centre was set up in Mayiladuthurai after a series of efforts a decade ago, he said, and urged SAI to drop the proposal to shift the centre to Varanasi and retain the disciplines.

In a letter to Union Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Anurag Thakur, Lok Sabha MP from Madurai Su. Venkatesan said the decision would force the players to move to the centres at either Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh or Rajnandkan in Chhattisgarh. Shifting them would also affect their studies as the players under training from Thanjavur, Theni, Tiruvarur and Karur were also pursuing their formal education at Mayiladuthurai.

Mr. Venkatesan said players who trained at the centre got postings in Indian Railways under the sports quota and urged Mr. Thakur to intervene and retain the recognition of the training centre.

On the condition of anonymity, an SAI official said an order was passed to upgrade the infrastructure and make it a national centre of excellence. Nearly 145 athletes had been accommodated in the centre and steps were under way to upgrade the facilities.