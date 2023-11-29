Proposal to relocate Burma Bazaar dominates council meeting.

November 29, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Thanjavur Corporation’s decision to relocate Burma Bazaar from its present location to Kizhavasal area dominated the Corporation Council meeting on Wednesday.

Councillors cutting across party lines registered their objection to the proposal, which is said to have been conceived by the civic body based on directions from the district administration.

It all began with a councillor raking up the issue of hindrance caused to road users due to the functioning of the temporary fish market near Vellaipillaiyarkovil roundabout. The councillor claimed that the haphazard parking of two-wheelers by customers hindered the movement of the public, particularly school students, during morning and evening hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the complaint, Mayor S. Ramanathan said the problem would be solved once the fish market gets shifted to its old place and a new shopping complex with adequate space for vehicle parking for Burma Bazaar traders comes up at the temporary fish market area.

At this juncture, Councillor Neelakandan objected to the proposal to relocate the Burma Bazaar, which was inaugurated by the late Chief Minister, C.N. Annadurai.

Responding to his objection, Commissioner R. Maheshwari said the decision was taken following instructions from the district administration to restore Rani Vaikkal, which served as a feeder canal for tanks such as Azhagikulam in the area.

Unconvinced by her reply, Neelakandan insisted that Burma Bazaar traders should be allowed to continue their business at the existing place or they could be accommodated in the vacant space reclaimed by the civic body recently on Anna Salai as it lay in the vicinity of the bazaar. Relocating the traders to a new location far away from the present area would affect their business.

Minutes before the Mayor called off the meeting, AIADMK councillors led by Manikandan staged a walkout from the meeting alleging cozenage in the implementation of Smart City Projects in the town.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.