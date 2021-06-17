Proposal for rope car facility at Rockfort Temple to be revived

TIRUCHI

17 June 2021 21:06 IST

It was originally mooted during Karunanidhi’s regime, says Minister

The State government will revive a proposal on establishing a rope car at Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple in Tiruchi, according to P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE).

Speaking to reporters after climbing the hillock along with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday, Mr. Sekar Babu said the proposal was originally mooted during former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s regime. However, it did not make headway in the subsequent regime. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was committed to establishing a rope car facility at the temple as early as possible. A fresh study would be carried out to explore the possibility for installing the facility so as to support elderly people to reach the temple situated atop the hillock. It would also be a boon to the tourism sector.

When pointed out that the presence of a number of residences and commercial establishments were said to be major impediments in establishing the project, the Minister said the survey was conducted about 20 years ago. New innovations and modern technologies were available now. The best available technology could be adopted to suit the place. Rope car facility would soon be a reality in Tiruchi.

Mr. Sekar Babu said similar projects had been mooted at Lakshmi Narashima Swamy Temple at Sholinghur, Murugan Temples at Thiruttani and Thiruneermalai and Arthanareeswarar Temple at Tiruchengode. A separate study would be conducted for establishing the facilities. They would be submitted to the Chief Minister as early as possible for taking further steps.

Answering a question, he said the State government was aware of the demand for opening of places of worship. They would be opened as soon as the spread of COVID-19 was brought under control.

Later, Mr. Sekar Babu visited Rathinagiriswarar Temple at Ayyarmalai in Karur district and inspected the progress of establishing the rope car facility.

HR&CE Commissioner Kumaragurubaran, Collector T. Prabhu Shankar and senior officials accompanied the Minister.

Mr. Sekar Babu said a few works were yet to be completed in the project and instructions had been given to officials to expedite them. The facility would be brought to public use shortly.