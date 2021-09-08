Proposal for new bus stand at Srirangam too hits a roadblock

Tiruchi Corporation does not have funds to meet the cost towards land acquisition

A fresh proposal to set up a bus stand in Srirangam by acquiring private land seems to have hit a roadblock with the Tiruchi Corporation expressing its inability to meet the financial implications.

There has been a long-pending demand from residents of Srirangam and pilgrims for a proper bus stand cum parking lot for tourist vehicles. Sensing the imminent requirement, the civic body mooted a proposal about 10 years ago to estalish a bus stand in Srirangam. It invariably found its place in the annual budget of the Corporation for many years.

The successful election of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to the State Assembly from Srirangam constituency in 2011 gave an impetus to the proposal. The Corporation identified 6.6 acres of land at Panchakarai on the banks of the Kollidam and began preliminary works to formalise the plan at a cost of ₹9 crore in 2012-13.. The proposal remained on paper after her disqualification as MLA.

However, the civic body again revived the proposal in 2019 and prepared a fresh Detailed Project Report (DPR). It sought to build the bus stand at a cost of ₹23 crore under the Smart City Mission. This, too, hit a roadblock as the civic body could not source funds from the Smart City Mission. For, the proposed area did not come under the area plan of the Smart City. The move to get funds from Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation could not materialise as it raised several objections to the project.

The civic body yet again revived the plan after the DMK returned to power. This time, the Corporation sought to establish the bus stand by acquiring lands from private landholders. It identified about 5 acres of land on Salai Road. But this proposal too has lost its sheen due to the huge amount projected for land acquisition.

It is estimated that the land acquisition would entail an expenditure of ₹60 crore.

Sources in the Corporation said the civic body did not have the funds to meet the cost towards land acquisition. It required another ₹25 crore to build the bus stand. Hence, the proposal had been put on hold temporarily.