Property ownership dispute crops up in Thiruvanaikovil too

Just as a property ownership dispute between Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple administration and a section of residents of Srirangam has reached the doors of the Supreme Court, a similar dispute has cropped up between a group of residents of Thiruvanaikovil and Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple authorities.

The residents are up in arms against the temple Executive Officer’s reported communication to the Registration Department in September 2023 requesting the Srirangam Sub Registrar not to register property transactions relating to certain survey numbers in Vellithirumutham village, which spreads from Srirangam to Thiruvananaikovil in the island town situated between the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers.

The affected residents have now organised themselves as Thiruvanaikovil Adimanai Urimaiyalar Koottamaippu and petitioned the district administration seeking the revocation of the communication from the temple administration to the Sub Registrar and resumption of property registrations in Thiruvanaikovil.

In a representation submitted to Collector M. Pradeep Kumar earlier this week, M. Mari alias Padmanabhan of the federation said that though they had petitioned the district administration in February pressing the demand, no action had been initiated. He called for the convening of tripartite talks between the property owners and HR & CE and Revenue officials.

Mr. Mari, in his representation, said the residents had been subject to severe mental stress as they would be unable to sell or raise loans on their properties for important family requirements. “The residents have been paying all the taxes over the years and the sudden claim of the temple administration has come as a shock.”

He also claimed that the communication of the temple Executive Officer just mentioned certain survey numbers and there was no clarity on the location of the properties. Though he had raised a set of queries on the issue under the Right to Information Act, the authorities were yet to provide the details, Mr. Mari told The Hindu2.

Meanwhile, sources said the district administration had convened a meeting with the residents and Revenue and HR &CE officials on Thursday.

