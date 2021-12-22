Move to safeguard properties

22 December 2021 21:00 IST

THANJAVUR

In order to eliminate scope for illegal occupation of properties belonging to mosques/darghas in Tamil Nadu by individuals/entities, the Tamil Nadu Wakf Board had suggested that the properties are valued as ‘0’ (zero) in the land/property records with the Revenue Department.

Disclosing this to the media here on December 22, the board chairperson Abdul Rahman said that the responsibility of maintaining the properties belonging to the mosques/darghas rests with the trustees of the respective institutions. As a supervising entity, the board could assist the initiatives of the trustees in reclaiming the encroached properties, if any, and as a long-lasting measure, the board suggested that the properties belonging to the mosques/darghas be valued as ‘0’ (zero) in revenue records.

“This will ensure prevention of sale or registering the properties in the names of individuals/entities using fake documents since the registering authorities cannot entertain such requests for the properties valued as ‘0’ (zero). The State government had accepted our suggestion, he added.