Promoters of Tiruchi Trade Centre to have a sitting at Kallikudi Market

January 12, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

A meeting of the promoters of Tiruchi Trade Centre has been planned shortly at Kallikudi Market on Tiruchi-Madurai Highway, which has been left unutilised since 2018, for conduct of industrial exhibitions for the next few years.

In light of the delay in establishment of permanent infrastructure for Tiruchi Trade Centre on the allotted site of 9.4 acres near Panchapur due to the absence of road connectivity, a decision will be taken at the meeting on the readiness of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business to rent out a portion of the Kallikudi Market for the purpose of industrial exhibitions, N. Kanagasabapathi, Chairman, Tiruchi Trade Centre, said.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business has reportedly accepted the proposal of the Tiruchi Trade Centre to take on rent 105 shops in the Kallikudi Market, which is located 14 km away from the city, in the first phase, for the next three years, until the permanent facility is established.

The Tiruchi Trade Centre has in its kitty ₹11 crore - ₹6 crore contributed by 200 promoters and ₹5 crore provided by Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department is reportedly convinced of the workability of the proposal, after considering the district administration’s commitment to take steps for operation of bus services to Kallikudi Market from the city.

The conduct of exhibitions by the Tiruchi Trade Centre will be in the long-term interests of Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department as the location could be popularised among the trading community, Mr. Kanagasabapathi said.

The Kallikudi Market remains idle since 2018 as traders have not evinced interest citing the distance factor.

But the demand for space in the market is expected to soar once the Integrated Bus Terminal at Panchapur, located about seven km away on the Tiruchi-Madurai Highway, takes shape.