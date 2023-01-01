Promised infra projects raise hope of fructification this year

January 01, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Infrastructure projects promised for Tiruchi have raised hope of residents for implementation of the same during 2023.

And 2022 did not turn out to be a great year for most of the residents of Tiruchi as they had to undergo tough times while travelling from one place to another due to slow and improper implementation of Phase-II and Phase-III underground drainage projects. It was only after a hue and cry from the people from various walks of life, the Tiruchi City Corporation reined in contractors and tasked them to expedite the works.

Though the officials of the Corporation estimate that the ₹656 crore (phase-II and III) projects will be completed within May, it is expected that the projects will take a few more months for completion. However, the officials are of the view that both the projects will be commissioned before the end of 2023. In addition, all city roads dug up for paving the way of UGD works will get a facelift gradually this year.

Among other proposed projects, an elevated corridor from Anna Statue in Melachinthamani to Railway Junction, a high-level bridge from Odathurai to Mallatchipuram on Tiruchi-Karur road and another high-level bridge from Head Post Office to M.G.R. Statue are likely to come through. The State Highways Department has taken up soil survey along the proposed alignment of all three routes. The preparation of Detailed Project Reports is underway.

“The projects will elevate the profile of Tiruchi, making the drive on the roads a pleasure for motorists. The idea is to facilitate the people to travel from one end to the other end within 10 to 15 minutes. Sincere efforts have been made to get allocation of funds. We expect good news on fund allocation shortly,” says M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector.

Laying of a new road from Panjapur to Tiruchi-Karur bypass road along the eastern bund of Koraiyar and Kudamuriti is another major project. It is expected that it will cost between ₹350 crore to ₹400 crore. A clear picture of the implementing agency is likely to emerge in one or two months.

As far as the construction of an integrated bus terminus is concerned, a senior official said that foundation work for the project has commenced. With the northeast monsoon getting to a close, the work would be expedited in the days to come. The bus terminus project is expected to be completed and become operational within this year-end.