ADVERTISEMENT

Promise of ensuring remunerative price for paddy and sugarcane not kept: farmers

May 12, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Desiya Thenninthiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam stage protest in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Members of Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a demonstration at Cantonment in Tiruchi on Friday.

P. Ayyakannu, president of the association, who spearheaded the protest, said that the Central government had failed to implement its promises of ensuring remunerative price for paddy and sugarcane. Public sector banks continue to adjust pension and other welfare assistance credited through direct benefit transfer to the bank accounts of small and marginal farmers against their loan dues in contravention of the directions of the Collector. Managers of some bank branches do not allow farmers to withdraw the benefits from their accounts, he said and demanded action against them.

The farmers also formed a human chain on Bharathidasan Road, opposite All India Radio, and tried to lay siege to a public sector bank. The police removed 80 men and eight women protestors from the spot and detained them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US