HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Promise of ensuring remunerative price for paddy and sugarcane not kept: farmers

May 12, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Desiya Thenninthiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam stage protest in Tiruchi on Friday.

Members of Desiya Thenninthiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam stage protest in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Members of Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a demonstration at Cantonment in Tiruchi on Friday.

P. Ayyakannu, president of the association, who spearheaded the protest, said that the Central government had failed to implement its promises of ensuring remunerative price for paddy and sugarcane. Public sector banks continue to adjust pension and other welfare assistance credited through direct benefit transfer to the bank accounts of small and marginal farmers against their loan dues in contravention of the directions of the Collector. Managers of some bank branches do not allow farmers to withdraw the benefits from their accounts, he said and demanded action against them.

The farmers also formed a human chain on Bharathidasan Road, opposite All India Radio, and tried to lay siege to a public sector bank. The police removed 80 men and eight women protestors from the spot and detained them.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.