Prominent candidates begin campaign

13 March 2021 19:26 IST

THANJAVUR

Prominent candidates fielded by the Dravidian parties commenced their electioneering on Saturday.

While the sitting DMK MLAs G.Anbalagan and Durai Chandrasekaran launched their election campaign after garlanding the statues of their party leaders at Kumbakonam and Thiruvaiyaru Assembly Segments, respectively, the AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP R.Vaithilingam nominated by his party to contest at Orathanadu and Arivudainambi at Thanjavur also kicked off their electioneering after garlanding the statues of Jayalalithaa, MGR and Periyar at Orathanadu and Thanjavur on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam candidates for Papanasam, Orathanadu and Kumbakonam – M.Rangasamy, M.Sekar and Balamurugan, respectively, also commenced their campaign at their respective constituencies.