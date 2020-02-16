Prominence of IT professionals specified at first convocation of IIIT-Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

The first convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology - Tiruchi on Saturday witnessed speakers apprising graduands of the emerging opportunities and their role.

Forty-four graduands of Computer Science Engineering and 25 of Electronics and Communication Engineering were awarded degrees in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Governors K. Shanmugam, Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu; and other prominent members of the Board of Governors.

Delivering the convocation address, Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-Madras, said IT professionals will have a prominent role to play in seeing through dominance of renewables over fossil fuel over the next 10 to 15 years.

A lot needs to be done in the area of storage to enable renewables to become the dominent source of energy. Similarly, most of India's vehicles will be running on electric power by 2030. Electric aircraft will not be too far behind.

“Your ability to learn new things, train and adapt yourself quickly, can get you to lead the world,” Prof. Jhunjhunwala said.

Artificial Intelligence was another technological advancement in recent years that was directly related to the IT field. Continue to learn in the fast-changing technological world, Prof. Jhunjhunwala told the graduands.

In his address, the Director of IIIT-Tiruchi N.V.S.N. Sarma unveiled the institution's vision for a long-term vision to design the curriculum of UG and PG courses. Centres of Excellence will be established in the areas of Networking and Security, Data Science and Analytics, Intelligent Systems, High Performance Computing, Multimedia and Game Development, and Hardware Design, Prof. Sarma said.