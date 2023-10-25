ADVERTISEMENT

Projects to give a major facelift to Pudukottai and Manapparai railway stations gets underway

October 25, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 07:10 am IST - TIRUCHI

Construction of a fencing wall and civil works connected with provision of lift have begun at Pudukottai station, while creation of a car parking lot and lift has begun at Manapparai

The Hindu Bureau

Fencing wall work under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme underway at Pudukottai railway station. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pudukottai and Manapparai railway stations are poised to get a major facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) with the railway authorities planning to put in place a host of passenger facilities at these stations. The project to revamp the two stations ,falling under the limits of the Madurai railway division, has already commenced.

Construction of a fencing wall and civil works connected with provision of lift has begun at Pudukottai railway station, while creation of a car parking lot and works connected with provision of lift has commenced at the Manapparai railway station which falls between Tiruchi and Dindigul. 

Pudukottai station would have a new station building, an entrance arch and a covered car parking and two-wheeler parking lots under the ABSS. Development of circulating area, provision of signages, electronic boards to display arrival and departure of trains, electronic coach indication boards, electronic coach position boards, Wifi access points and GPS based digital clocks are among the host of facilities proposed at Pudukottai station, said a railway official. 

In addition to these other miscellaneous works would also be carried out at Pudukottai station where facilities for persons with disabilities would also be put in place. The project at Pudukottai under the ABSS is to be executed at a cost exceeding a little over ₹9 crore, the official said.

Construction of a new waiting hall, development of circulating area, provision of lift and water cooler, signages, electronic arrival / departure boards, electronic coach indication boards, electronic coach position boards, computer based public address system are among the slew of facilities proposed at Manapparai station.

Facilities for persons with disabilities have also been planned at Manapparai station. The entire works at Manapparai station would be carried out at a cost of over ₹5 crore.  The official said plans were afoot to complete the projects at the two stations before the end of the current financial year. 

