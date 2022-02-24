Project trains women in banana pseudo-stem fibre extraction

Bishop Heber College inaugurates incubation centre with extractor machine in Kumara Vayalur village

A socio-economic incubation project in Kumara Vayalur village promises to empower rural women by training them to draw fibre from the psuedo-stem of the banana plant, a part that is often discarded or sold by farmers for nominal prices in the market.

The programme on banana fibre extraction, which included installation and operation of the ‘Banana Star’ extractor machine, was organised by the Deanery of Extension, Bishop Heber College in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project, the State Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

“We have initiated a training programme for 15 members of a women’s self-help group in Kumara Vayalur, to help them create value-added products from banana fibre. Since the district is a hub of banana cultivation, there is significant potential to develop the fibre into biodegradable goods like bags and garlands. This will also generate employment and income for women,” V. Anand Gideon, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Botany and Dean, Extension Activities, told The Hindu.

Mr. Gideon said banana fibre bags could easily become an alternative to plastic variants, and the project could explore this further in the coming months. “We are encouraging farmers in Kumara Vayalur to buy their own extractor machines, with the help of government subsidies,” he said.

Banana Star, manufactured by KP Enterprise, Tiruchi, can process up to 120 pseudo-stems in an eight-hour shift. It has been certified for its efficiency by ICAR-NCRB (Ministry of Agriculture).

“This is a labour-intensive activity, and is ideally performed directly on the field, to minimise the cost of transporting the waste material, that can be used as natural fertiliser. At least three women are required to team up for the process,” said A. Sivakumar, proprietor of KP Enterprise.

Mr. Sivakumar is also a consultant on the Kumara Vayalur project, and said that the machine could help banana farmers to monetise pseudo-stems. “In Tamil Nadu, the extractor costs ₹1.3 lakhs, and financial assistance is available from the government for those who want to buy it. For 100 banana stems you will get 10-12 kg of dry fibre. It may take up to 10 days for the fibres to be extracted from 1000 trees on one acre. The machine’s investment can be re-earned within a year if it is used effectively,” he said. The fibre has to be dried in the shade for a day before it is ready to be used.