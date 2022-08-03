Project to propagate mangroves launched in Thanjavur district

About 13,000 mangrove seedlings raised in nurseries will be planted at 14 sites along coastal villages

About 13,000 mangrove seedlings raised in nurseries will be planted at 14 sites along coastal villages

In a significant initiative, a mangrove restoration project has been launched to protect and strengthen the species along the coastline in Thanjavur district.

The project aims to restore and strengthen the mangrove patches along the coastline in Manora and neighbouring villages in the district. About 13,000 mangrove seedlings raised in nurseries in August, September and October will be planted at 14 sites identified along the coastal areas, including Manora, a tourist hub.

The project has been launched by the district administration in association with the Forest Department and voluntary organisations such as OMCAR Foundation, which provides technical support, and Kavinmigu Thanjai Iyakkam (Clean Thanjavur Movement), besides local fishing communities.

“This is a collective initiative aimed at strengthening the bio-shield by restoring the mangroves along the coast of Thanjavur so as to mitigate the impact of climate change. We are looking to increase the density of the existing mangrove patches and also extend them to more areas,” Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver told The Hindu.

The planting will be done at four sites each at Adaikkathevan and Sambaipatinam villages, three sites at Manora, two at Keezhathottam and one at Eripurakarai, he said

Mangroves are a group of salt-tolerant plants that grow along the coastline and are the first line of defence for coastal communities. Thanjavur district has several patches of mangroves of different species such as Avicennia Marina, Rhizophora mucronata, Lumnitzera racemosa and Excoecaria Agallocha. The mangroves have played a key role in protecting some of the coastal villages during cyclone Gaja, but a part of them were damaged, district officials said.

“Mangroves also trap atmospheric carbon called, blue carbon. So they are part of an important ecosystem that help in mitigating the impact of climate change. The mangroves serve as excellent breeding habitat for a variety of marine life, including fish, mud crabs and shrimps, and, thereby, support the livelihood of fishers too,” Mr. Oliver said

Although the plantation will include all four species of mangroves identified in the district, Rhizophora mucronata, which is considered to be more climate resilient due to its bigger size, will be promoted, he added.

The Collector, after holding a meeting with stakeholders at Mallipattinam, inaugurated the plantation drive recently at Manora along with Akhil Thampi, District Forest Officer. He also visited the Rhizophora mangroves at Keezhathottam, the plantation sites and a nursery.