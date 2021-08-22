Prohibition enforcement drive stepped up in ‘black spot’ villages

Law enforcers in the central zone encompassing nine districts have identified 299 ‘black spot’ villages where illicit prohibition-related offences have been found to be on the higher side.

Steps have been taken to curb such offences by intensifying drive against illicit distillation in the villages and enhancing surveillance measures.

Tiruchi district tops in the central zone with the highest number of 80 ‘black spots’ villages. In Ariyalur district, it is 73 and 30 in Tiruvarur district. Karur district has 29, Perambalur 26, Pudukottai 15, Nagapattinam 19 and Mayiladuthurai 20.

Police have also been creating awareness campaigns driving home the message about the illegal activity and to desist from indulging in such acts besides initiating rehabilitation measures to enable the accused to mend their ways and lead a reformed life.

Due to sustained action by police, illicit distillation has been completely eradicated in 94 villages including 50 in Ariyalur and 19 in Tiruchi, according to a police press release.

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing and taluk police stations in all districts in the zone are involved in continuous monitoring in the ‘black spot’ villages and are initiating efforts through the district administrations to enable the accused lead a reformed life by assisting them in setting up micro-level business activities.