A team from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetam, Mysore, won the overall trophy and PSG Institute of Management, Coimbatore, finished runners up at PROGYAN 2023, a national- level management students meet, hosted by the School of Management, SASTRA Deemed University. Kaviyashree of SRM Institute of Management, Tiurchi, won the Best Manager award.

Earlier, inaugurating the meet, Adhithya Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Veranda EduTech emphasised the importance of networking and developing lifelong relationships. Delivering the valedictory address, G. Palanithurai, National president, Indian Social Science Academy and Director – SARVAM, advised the students to be aware of the political, economic, and social spectrums in order to sustain and survive.

A total of 211 students from 18 MBA institutions participated in the events such as First Things First (Best Manager), Selling the Invisibles (Marketing), the Millionaire Next Door (Finance), the Lean Start-Up (Business Plan), To Bid or Not to Bid (Auction), and Fully Staffed (Human Resource), according to a SASTRA release.