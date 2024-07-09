Programme to sensitise stakeholders on child rights, protection gets under way in Pudukottai

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in Pudukottai has launched a capacity training programme to sensitise stakeholders on child protection, child rights, and other related issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exercise is to cover government school teachers, village administrative officers, village health nurses, and police officers in the rank of sub-inspector and inspector. Resource persons would highlight various aspects of child protection and child rights.

The exercise kicked off on Tuesday with a programme for a group of government school teachers and headmasters. Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya inaugurated the four-day programme and released a handbook for the village-level child protection committees.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be held for the next three days to cover village administrative officers, village health nurses, and police officers separately. Besides focusing on child protection and child rights, the programme would deal with a gamut of aspects, including the ways of handling children, child marriage, POCSO Act, and their provisions, Juvenile Justice Act, physical and sexual abuse of children, reasons for children dropping out of schools, and the ways to avoid them, child labour, and the Right to Education Act.

Around 100 teachers of government schools attended the session during which the participants were explained about Childline and the first person to be contacted in case they came across children being subjected to abuse. The ways of encouraging positive thinking among children, its benefits, and the harmful side effects of mobile phones were explained to the teachers.

“The stakeholders serve at the ground-level and hence this exercise is aimed at sensitising them to a gamut of aspects relating to child related issues through capacity training programme,” said Pudukottai District Child Protection Officer D. Vasanthkumar.

The session for village administrative officers would cover aspects such government schemes meant for children and the official to be contacted in case of report of abuse of children. The session for the village health nurse would cover issues including teenage pregnancies while the one for police officers would be on Juvenile Justice Act, POCSO Act, rescue and rehabilitation and on victim compensation claims.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.