Programme promises to bolster youth rights and safety

PUDUKOTTAI

05 February 2022 18:37 IST

Pudukottai district launches ‘Aran’ project with helpline and pledge

Keeping in view the rising security threat to adolescent girls and the vulnerable mental health of youth due to exam stress, thedistrict administration has launched a sensitisation programme, Aran, for schools and colleges.

“Aran means fort in Tamil, and we felt this project would safeguard children and youth against today’s problems. Besides, it is apt for Pudukottai, which is a fort city,” Collector Kavitha Ramu told The Hindu.

The programme comprises a toll-free helpline, WhatsApp call facility and pledge.

“Our main aim is to counsel and provide psychological support to children of the district. The toll-free helpline number [1800-425-2411] will be handled by trained social work volunteers, while I will respond personally to the WhatsApp number 9443314417,” she said.

The Aran pledge, drafted in English and Tamil, lists out instances where individual rights and freedoms may be at stake, and how they may be safeguarded. The document touches upon support for rights, needs, safety, legal assistance, mental and physical health.

Issues that are dealt with include prevention of physical, emotional or verbal abuse, offensive or hate speech, promotion of gender equality, right to dignity, and vow to share one’s thoughts and concerns with parents and teachers. It also adds the existing emergency helpline numbers 1098 (for children) and 181 (for women) to the awareness message.

“We felt a particular need for this programme in our district because of the recent crimes against young girls, and also reports of students resorting to suicide due to extreme study-related stress. With many of the young people in rural areas being their family’s first-generation learners, there is certainly a gap between the expectations of the children and parents. But it is heartening to see teachers in government schools step in and assume a greater responsibility in the lives of their students. Aran will only help to strengthen these ties, and remove children’s inhibitions while communicating to their elders,” said Ms. Ramu.

Video clips of the pledge were also released to mark the launch of the programme, featuring senior students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Santhaipettai, Pudukottai, reciting the clauses in the English version and those of Government Higher Secondary School, Thirugokarnam, speaking the Tamil lines.