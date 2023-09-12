ADVERTISEMENT

Programme for prisoners on ways to stay positive held at Tiruchi Central Prison

September 12, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Inspector General, Prisons, Tiruchi Range, K. Jayabharathi hands over a certificate to a convict at the Central Prison in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 10-day programme for prisoners lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison on ways to keep themselves calm, maintain self-control, think positive and ways to lead their life in a peaceful manner with their families after their release from jail concluded on Tuesday. 

The programme was organised through Youth Peace Foundation , a non-governmental organisation. 

As part of the programme, which began on September 3, video speeches of Prem Rawat, an international speaker, dubbed in Tamil was telecast to all prisoners through television sets installed in all blocks on ways to get rid of negative thoughts and stay positive.  Volunteers of Youth Peace Foundation conducted a meditation education programme for a group of 105 convicts at the auditorium inside the prison for 10 days, which was also telecast to other prisoners. 

On the concluding day on Tuesday, Deputy Inspector General, Prisons, Tiruchi Range, K. Jayabharathi distributed certificates to 105 convicts who attended the meditation programme, a release said.

