Professors on verge of retirement resent delay in conduct of interview for promotion

November 18, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of professors in Bharathidasan University who are on the verge of retirement face the prospect of leaving service without promotion as Senior Professors despite applying for the elevation during 2019 as the eight-member panel for conducting the interview has not been formed, apparently due to absence of representatives of the government and the Governor.

Ten among the 14 applicants in 2019 have already retired from service and have lost the opportunity for moving on to the higher post they were entitled to. The remaining few professors too stare at the eventuality of facing the same situation unless the selection panel gets the authority for conducting the interview with the newly nominated members of the Higher Education Department and office of the Chancellor and Governor.

There are 62 professors, 44 associate professors and 36 assistant professors. The promotions for the other cadres are being conducted at periodic intervals under Career Advancement Scheme.

During July 2021, a resolution was adopted by the Syndicate for conducting the interview for professors under CAS.

Trending

When most of the other State varsities, including Periyar and Bharathiyar universities, have pursued their case in right earnest with the government and had conducted the interview for promotion of eligible professors to the post of Senior Professor, there is no reason why Bharathidasan University should not follow suit, a senior professor said.

A professor becomes eligible for senior professorship after 10 years in the post, and, in most cases, will be on the verge of retirement. This being the case, the interview for elevating professors to the next cadre must not be delayed on any count, those in the line for upgrade emphasised. The demoralisation of professors with many years of service does not augur well for the progress of the university, they pointed out.

When contacted, Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam said the university was pursuing the matter with the government and the office of Chancellor for completion of the process at an early date.