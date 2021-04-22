Prof. Panchanathan passes away

22 April 2021 17:46 IST

Tiruchi

R. Panchanathan, former Professor of English, Jamal Mohamed College, passed away on Thursday due to illness.

Prof. Panchanathan (79) was ailing for some time and was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru where his son resides.

As Director, and, later, Chief Executive Officer of Talent Consultancy, Prof. Panchanathan had been conducting human resource development programmes for corporates and educational institutions since 1981. A course he designed: ‘So What’, was conducted as a World Record attempt across seven revenue districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during August 2014 through 350 Jaycees trainers drawn from the Southern States to cover a little over 1.47 lakh students. Prof. Panchanathan had a successful teaching stint at Jamal Mohamed College spanning 35 years.