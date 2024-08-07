Prof. Lakshmanan gets ‘Vigyan Shri’ award

M. Lakshmanan, Professor of Eminence and DST-SERB Distinguished Fellow, Department of Nonlinear Dynamics, School of Physics, Bharathidasan University (BDU), has been selected for the award of ‘Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar – Vigyan Shri’ in Physics for the year 2024 by the Union government.

Prof. Lakshmanan has been associated with the university since 1978 (when it was Postgraduate Extension Centre of the University of Madras) to this day, in various capacities, said a press release from the university

Prof. Lakshmanan had received the prestigious S.S. Bhatnagar Prize in Physics in 1989; U.G.C. Hari Om Trust - Meghnad Saha Award in Theoretical Sciences in 1990; Tamil Nadu Scientists Award (TANSA) in 1994; R.D. Birla Award for Excellence in Physics in 2014 by Indian Physics Association; and Tamil Nadu Government’s Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Award in 2021.

He has also received the National Science Chair Award from the Department of Science and Technology, Science Engineering Research Board (SERB) in 2021.

He is one among the five academics to have received the honour, which has been instituted to recognise outstanding senior scientists for their contribution to Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and Medicine, to promote excellence in growth in research development.

Prof. Lakshmanan will receive the award from the President at a function to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 23, added the statement.