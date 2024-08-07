GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prof. Lakshmanan gets ‘Vigyan Shri’ award

Published - August 07, 2024 08:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
M. Lakshmanan

M. Lakshmanan | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

M. Lakshmanan, Professor of Eminence and DST-SERB Distinguished Fellow, Department of Nonlinear Dynamics, School of Physics, Bharathidasan University (BDU), has been selected for the award of ‘Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar – Vigyan Shri’ in Physics for the year 2024 by the Union government.

Prof. Lakshmanan has been associated with the university since 1978 (when it was Postgraduate Extension Centre of the University of Madras) to this day, in various capacities, said a press release from the university

Prof. Lakshmanan had received the prestigious S.S. Bhatnagar Prize in Physics in 1989; U.G.C. Hari Om Trust - Meghnad Saha Award in Theoretical Sciences in 1990; Tamil Nadu Scientists Award (TANSA) in 1994; R.D. Birla Award for Excellence in Physics in 2014 by Indian Physics Association; and Tamil Nadu Government’s Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Award in 2021.

He has also received the National Science Chair Award from the Department of Science and Technology, Science Engineering Research Board (SERB) in 2021.

He is one among the five academics to have received the honour, which has been instituted to recognise outstanding senior scientists for their contribution to Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and Medicine, to promote excellence in growth in research development.

Prof. Lakshmanan will receive the award from the President at a function to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 23, added the statement.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.