Procurement of paddy with up to 20% moisture content recommended

The district administration has recommended to the government relaxation of norms on the maximum permissible moisture content in the paddy procured through the Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) following widespread requests from farmers in view of the sporadic rains.

“We have recommended to the government that paddy with moisture content of up to 20% may be procured (as against the current limit of 17%),” Collector M. Govinda Rao told reporters in Kumbakonam on Thursday.

Mr. Rao said that that such as relaxation had been given about four years ago. “In the mean time we are trying to help farmers and are also exploring the feasibility of extending some technological support to dry the paddy,” he added.

He maintained that paddy was being kept safely at the DPCs. Each permanent DPC has space to store about 100 tonnes. Besides, farmers have been provided tarpaulins under various government schemes.

Mr. Rao said 252 DPCs have been opened for the current kharif season offering revised rates to farmers and more would be opened wherever needed. During 2019-20, a record 7.7 lakh tonnes of paddy was procured in Thanjavur district.

Kuruvai paddy was raised on 58,945 hectares (ha) in the district, against the target of 43,825 ha thanks to the timely release of water and the execution of kudimaramathu works. Harvest has been completed on about 45,000 ha. Significantly, the average yield has also increased to 6.2 tonnes a ha against the normal of six tonnes a ha, he said.

He also expressed confidence that the area under coverage during samba will also exceed the targeted 1.27 lakh ha in the district. Already 35,000 ha has been covered. Steps have been taken to extend timely credit to farmers and so far about ₹137 crore has been disbursed as crop loans against the target of ₹344 crore. Adequate stocks of seeds, fertilizers and other inputs was being made available.

PM KISAN Scheme fraud

Answering a query, the Collector said that a field inquiry conducted jointly by the Revenue and Agriculture department officials has revealed that about 5,000 ineligible persons had received financial assistance to the extent of ₹1.60 crore sanctioned under the PM Kisan Scheme. “We have recovered ₹1.40 crore of this and two computer centres through which the irregularities were committed have been closed. Besides, the services of four data entry operators working on contract basis have been terminated,” he said.

COVID-19

On the pandemic situation, Mr. Rao said that the district had only 1,268 active cases as on Thursday and attributed the recent increase in number of average daily cases to the relaxation of lockdown norms and movement of people. More cases were being reported from rural areas now while earlier it was the urban centres which reported high number of cases. However, a trend of slight decline in the case load was perceptible over the past few days, he said.