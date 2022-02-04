Procurement of milling copra commenced

Procurement of milling copra by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) has commenced at the Regulated Market owned by the Tiruvarur Marketing Committee at Thiruthuraipoondi.

In a press release, the Collector, P. Gayathri Krishnan, has stated that it had been proposed to procure 500 tonnes of milling copra this season at the maximum price of ₹ 105.90 per kilogram. The moisture content of the copra should be less than 6%, she added.

Stating that the procurement process had commenced on February 2, she called upon the coconut cultivators in Mannargudi, Thiruthuraipoondi and Muthupettai to utilise the opportunity by registering their names with the Superintendent of the Thiruthuraipoondi Regulated Market before July 31, the last date of procurement of milling copra by the NAFED.

Further details can be availed from the Superintendent, Thiruthuraipoondi Regulated Market, A.Senthilmurugan (90471 55282) or Agriculture Assistant Officer (Agriculture Marketing), V.Anu (96294 27520) or Junior Assistant, Rajinikanth (97513 82820), the release added.