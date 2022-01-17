Procure paddy immediately: former Food Minister

TIRUVARUR

17 January 2022 21:00 IST

Former Food Minister R. Kamaraj on Monday exhorted the State government to initiate steps for immediate procurement of paddy at the Direct Purchase centres (DPCs).

Addressing reporters after paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran on his 105th birth anniversary at Tiruvarur, Mr .Kamaraj said that more than one lakh paddy bags brought to the sites where direct procurement centres used to function in the delta districts have been stocked in the open by the farmers.

Alleging that the insistence of online registration for measuring paddy at the DPCs was impeding smooth procurement, he also demanded that the farmers should be compensated for crop loss due to heavy and unseasonsal rains during the two monsoons.