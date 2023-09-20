Procession of Vinayaka idols passes off peacefully in Tiruchi

September 20, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Vinayaka idols installed at various places in Tiruchi and other parts of the district were taken out in processions and immersed in the Cauvery and other water bodies amid tight security on Wednesday.

The police had given permission to install Vinayaka idols at public places in 282 locations in the city limits and over 900 spots in rural areas of Tiruchi. Vinayaka Chaturthi was celebrated with religious fervour on September 18 and two days after the festival, the decorated idols were taken in a procession and immersed in the Cauvery near Chinthamani in Tiruchi city.

A pedestal was erected on the Cauvery river bridge to enable the offloading of giant idols from trucks. Hundreds of small idols, brought by people from their houses, were also immersed on the occasion.

Comprehensive security arrangements were put in place in Tiruchi city with the deployment of over 1,850 police personnel for bandobast along the procession routes. Security arrangements were scaled up in the areas identified as sensitive by the police to avoid untoward incidents. Traffic was diverted in select areas to facilitate the procession and immersion of idols.

Police sources said out of the 919 idols permitted in rural areas of Tiruchi district, 61 idols have already been immersed. On Wednesday, the procession of idols in 13 spots classified as sensitive under the Puthanatham police station limits in Manapparai subdivision passed off peacefully and were immersed in identified water bodies.

