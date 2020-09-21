Process of VC Search Panel formation for BDU initiated in time

TIRUCHI

This time around, appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for Bharathidasan University (BDU) may not be delayed as the process of constituting the Search Panel has been initiated in time.

In all probability, the university will have a new VC during January, 2021, when the three-year tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar would come to an end, sources said.

In a circular, the university has communicated to the Senate and Syndicate the time frame for choosing their nominees to the VC Search Panel. The government will subsequently name its nominee in the three-member Committee.

Once the Search Committee is formed, applications will be called for from eligible candidates - distinguished academicians with a minimum of 10 years of experience as Professor in the university system or 10 years of experience in an equivalent position in a reputed research and / or academic administrative organisation.

The VC Search Committee will have its sittings to short-list 10 candidates and recommend three names among them to the Governor. The Governor will, eventually, interview the three candidates and choose the person he deems the best among them.

In recent instances, the office of the Governor had cleared the final choice of candidate for VC of State universities within a day of completing the interview process.

For at least thrice in the past, formation of the VC Search Committee was delayed by several months, even after the post fell vacant.

This time, the Search Committee is expected to be take a final shape within the next few weeks, sources said.