Process of reducing water level in Mahamaham tank in Kumbakonam begins

February 15, 2022 21:24 IST

The process of reducing the water level of Mahamaham tank in Kumbakonam has begun ahead of the annual masimaham festival on Thursday.

The tank, located in the heart of Kumbakonam town, attracts thousands of devotees for the annual festival. More than a lakh devotees took holy dip in the tank last year. With the lifting of several COVID-19 related restrictions, authorities expect that the crowd will surpass that number this year.

S. Marimuthu, Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment, Mayiladuthurai region, told The Hindu that a number of steps had been taken to ensure the safety and security of devotees and to conduct the festival in a smooth manner. The water level of the tank stood at 11 feet. The devotees could not be allowed to get into the tank at this level of water. Hence, it had been decided to reduce the water level to four feet. Excess water was being pumped out from various points. The task would be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

He said elaborate arrangements had been made to regulate the crowds. Besides deploying police personnel, Fire and Rescue Services personnel would be stationed near the tank at least two days from Wednesday. Deities from 12 Siva temples in and around Kumbakonam would take a holy bath ( theerthavari) on Thursday. The tank is being readied for the event, Mr. Marimuthu added.