Procedural hindrance delays laying of road

The non-existence of an elected local body is said to be the stumbling block for residents of Railway Line East Street, Peravurani, in getting their long-pending demand of converting the existing mud road serving as a vital link to the town converted as a black-topped carriageway.

The mud road passing through the Railway land was being used by the residents of Railway line East Street for decades to reach Nattanikottai Road, Neelakanda Pillaiyar Kovil Weekly Shandy, Aranthangi, Sethubhavachatram and the Peravurani town for several decades.

The Railway authorities have reportedly conveyed their decision to the civic body that the mud road could be taken on lease for a decade by remitting ₹15 lakh and renew the same thereafter, sources said.

Though their plea elicited favourable response from the Peravurani Town Panchayat and the Railway officials, the ‘ineligibility’ on the part of civic body officials in taking a final call on projects/proposals involving a ‘huge amount’ has effectively stalled the proposal.

Meanwhile, the Peravurani MLA, M.Govindarasu has claimed that the plight of Railway line residents had been brought to the notice of the State government and the District Administration to get the issue sorted out at the earliest.