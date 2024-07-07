GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Problem of choked drains, stagnant sewage water persists in Manapparai

Poor upkeep of the drains has resulted in water stagnation on many roads; some residents have suggested that the municipality should promote rainwater harvesting

Published - July 07, 2024 07:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
A clogged drain near Manapparai Bus Stand in Tiruchi district.

A clogged drain near Manapparai Bus Stand in Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ahead of the monsoon, residents of Manapparai town in Tiruchi district have urged the municipality to take steps to prevent water stagnation on major roads.

Though known for water scarcity, Manapparai reels under the impact of water stagnation and flooding, especially during rainy season. Stagnant rainwater on several major roads because of choked drains has caused serious concern among residents.

Because of poor maintenance of storm-water drains and canals, several main roads are choked with solid waste and silt. With drains clogged, waterlogging during monsoon is a perennial problem in Chokkalingapuram area, bus stand, and the road leading to the railway station in this small town, causing hardship to road users.

Residents say the municipality should promote rainwater harvesting system when there is no scope for building storm-water drains to prevent waterlogging. “Most of the roads are inundated within a few hours of rain. The civic authorities should take action to drain the stagnant water in low-lying areas,” said Shakthi, a resident of Lakshmi Street. In addition to emitting a stench, the stagnant sewage water becomes a breeding ground for vector-borne diseases.

K. Mohamed Hussain, town secretary of the Communist Party of India, recently submitted a petition urging the officials to desilt and renovate the drains near the bus stand to prevent overflow of sewage water.

When contacted, a senior official from the municipality stated that steps would be taken to prevent rainwater stagnation on major roads and in residential areas. Storm-water drains would be inspected and desilted before the monsoon, he added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.