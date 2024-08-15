ADVERTISEMENT

Probe to be conducted into death of pregnant woman at private hospital in Pudukottai district

Published - August 15, 2024 08:30 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI 

The woman, four months pregnant, had gone to the hospital for abortion; her family members demanded action against the doctor for her death

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case in connection with the death of a 31-year-old pregnant woman in a private hospital at Ponnamaravathi on Wednesday. A senior Health Department official said two teams would conduct detailed inquiry at the hospital on Friday and check the reports. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Police and Health department sources said the family members of the woman, identified as P. Kalaimani, alleged that the woman had died at the hospital when she had gone there for terminating her pregnancy after learning through scan that she was bearing a girl child.

Kalaimani, a resident of Thirumanancheri in Karambakudi in the district, had been married for 10 years and had two daughters. She was four months pregnant when she visited the hospital. The body of the woman was sent to the Pudukottai Government Medical Hospital for a postmortem.  Family members of the woman staged a road roko in front of the hospital on Thursday for over an hour demanding action against the doctor and to seal the private hospital. The agitation warranted the intervention of the police, revenue and health department officials who held talks with the protesters.

Although an autopsy was conducted, the protesters refused to receive the body. The cause of the death would be known only after obtaining the autopsy report, said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US